Munoz earned a save against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Top closer Paul Sewald was deployed in the seventh and eighth innings, giving Munoz the opportunity to handle the ninth. He allowed a one-out single but retired the final two batters to secure his fourth save. Sewald leads Seattle with 19 saves on the campaign, but Saturday was a reminder that Munoz remains a candidate for an occasional closing opportunity. This was his first save since Aug. 25, however.

