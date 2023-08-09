Munoz allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

Munoz has a save in all four of his appearances in August, striking out eight and walking two while allowing one run over four innings this month. The right-hander is up to six saves to go with 12 holds through 30 appearances this season. He's maintained a 2.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB through 28.2 innings. Based on usage since Paul Sewald was traded to Arizona, it appears Munoz has the upper hand on Matt Brash -- who earned a hold with a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday -- for save chances.