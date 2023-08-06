Munoz allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning to pick up the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Munoz walked the tightrope for this one, getting two outs on 14 pitches before allowing four straight batters to reach. He loaded the bases on an intentional walk and then struck out Hunter Renfroe to close it out. Munoz's velocity gives him closer qualities, but he's prone to the occasional nightmarish outing. He's converted all three of his save chances since Paul Sewald was traded to Arizona. Matt Brash, who earned the save Friday, worked a scoreless eighth inning for a hold in Saturday's contest. Given both Munoz and Brash have appeared three times in the last four days, someone like Justin Topa could have a chance to vulture a save should a chance arise Sunday.