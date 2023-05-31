Munoz (shoulder) fired a perfect fourth inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts.
The hard-throwing right-hander was finally able to jump back into game action after hitting the injured list back on April 9. Munoz fired 12 of 19 pitches for strikes and seemed to have his trademark swing-and-miss stuff in strong form judging by his pair of punchouts. Given the length of his absence, Munoz is slated for multiple rehab appearances with the Rainiers before being deemed ready for activation.
