Munoz has logged fired two scoreless innings during which he's allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts across his first two Cactus League appearances this spring.

The flamethrowing right-hander's arrival in camp was delayed by visa issues, but he's made good use of his scant opportunities thus far. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Munoz, who's already the hardest thrower on staff, is also working on refining his slider to reduce the sweep it has at the moment. The 23-year-old, who's logged just five total appearances -- four at the minor-league level -- since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, should be a key late-inning option for manager Scott Servais in the coming season.