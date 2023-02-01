Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Munoz (foot) has been out of a walking boot for the past two weeks and has started a throwing program, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz underwent foot surgery after a breakout 2022 campaign in which the hard-throwing reliever post eda 2.49 ERA with four saves and 22 holds across 64 appearances. The 24-year-old should report to spring training with few limitations, if any, and while he may not see the majority of save chances with Seattle to begin the season, his ability to miss bats makes him relevant in several fantasy formats.