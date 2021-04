Munoz (elbow), whose rehabilitation process from Tommy John surgery was halted in March due to a setback, still hasn't resumed throwing, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old fireballer boasts a 105 mph fastball, so there's undoubtedly plenty of anticipation with respect to seeing him in game action. However, while the Mariners had hoped at one point that would be possible by early June, Munoz's extended pause is beginning to put that timeline in some doubt.