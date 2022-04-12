Munoz fired a perfect eighth inning in a loss to the Twins on Monday, striking out the side on 13 pitches.

The dominant outing offered a glimpse of what the rocket-armed Munoz is capable of in terms of missing bats. The right-hander now has five strikeouts across two innings over his first two appearances, and given his impressive arsenal, he seemingly could work himself into some closing opportunities over the course of the season.