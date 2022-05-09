Munoz fired a perfect seventh inning in an extra-inning win over the Rays on Sunday, striking out the side.

Munoz was close to absolutely perfect, tossing just four pitches over the minimum and getting 12 of those 13 offerings into the strike zone. The hard-throwing right-hander had put together six straight scoreless efforts until allowing a pair of earned runs over his last two appearances, so Sunday's stellar showing represented a return to the impressive form he's displayed the majority of the season.