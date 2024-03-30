Munoz earned the save in Friday's win over the Red Sox, striking out three over 1.1 innings.

Munoz came on in relief of Ryne Stanek with two outs in the eighth, coaxing a groundout off the bat of Trevor Story to strand the tying run on third. Munoz would proceed to strike out the side in the ninth, closing out a 1-0 win for his first save of the year. The 25-year-old right-hander should have a firm grasp on the ninth-inning job in Seattle after tallying 13 saves last season while posting a 2.94 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 67:22 K:BB.