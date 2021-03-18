Mariners manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Munoz (elbow) hasn't been throwing much recently following a setback in his recovery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz was already slated to miss significant time to begin the regular season following Tommy John surgery in March 2020, but he's been limited over the past few weeks due to a minor setback. Servais didn't sound too concerned about Munoz's setback, but it's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to resume throwing.