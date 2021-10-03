Munoz (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020, though he only began throwing off a mound in July of the 2021 season after suffering a setback. However, he has progressed well since, throwing a total of 3.2 innings on a rehab assignment -- most of which came with Triple-A Tacoma. He isn't likely to serve in a high-leverage role out of the bullpen immediately, but he could contribute to the Mariners' final push for the playoffs.