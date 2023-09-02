Munoz (3-6) took the loss Friday as the Mariners were downed 2-1 by the Mets, giving up a run on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

Called upon to preserve a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth, Munoz instead tossed only 15 of 27 pitches for strikes, uncorked two wild pitches and gave up two stolen bases, somehow emerging with only one run on his ledger. The right-hander has been more lucky than good since taking over as Seattle's primary closer -- in 15 innings since the beginning of August, he has a 2.40 ERA despite a 1.47 WHIP, converting nine of his 11 save chances.