Munoz allowed an unearned run on a hit and walk while striking out three over one inning to take a blown save in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Munoz's scoreless run to start the season ended on the first pitch of this appearance, as he allowed an RBI single by Jacob Wilson to knock in game-tying run to begin the 10th inning. Munoz then loaded the bases before striking out Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom in order to send the game to the 11th, where the Mariners ultimately lost on another Wilson hit. Since it was a ghost runner that scored, Munoz still has a sparkling 0.00 ERA to go with a 0.82 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB across 17 innings this season. However, he's now 12-for-13 in save chances, though this is shaping up to be the year he enters elite status among major-league closers.