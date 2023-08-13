Munoz (2-5) took the extra-inning loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit o ver one inning. He struck out one.

Munoz got the call following nine masterful innings from starter George Kirby, but matters got challenging immediately when inning-opening runner Cedric Mullins swiped third and Ryan Mountcastle subsequently singled him home to lead off the 10th frame. Munoz retired Baltimore in order after that point, but the Mariners went down 1-2-3 on swinging strikes in the home half of the inning against the dominant Felix Bautista. The end result was Munoz's fourth straight losing decision dating back to July 8, but his first stumble in a month of August during which he's already compiled four saves while pitching to a 1.80 ERA and 9:2 K:BB across five innings over five appearances.