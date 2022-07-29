Munoz (1-4) took the loss against the Astros on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on one hit, a hit batsman and a wild pitch over one inning. He struck out one.

It was about as messy an outing as the final line implies, as Munoz created plenty of trouble for himself and failed to maintain the 2-2 tie he'd been entrusted with preserving. It was a rare hiccup for the flamethrowing right-hander, who'd last given up an earned run June 10, a span of 17 appearances.