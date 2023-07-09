Munoz (2-2) took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing an earned run on a solo home run over one inning. He also walked a batter and struck out two.

The flamethrowing right-hander experienced a rare hiccup when he surrendered a 371-foot one-out solo homer to Martin Maldonado, which snapped a 2-2 tie and ultimately saddled Munoz with the loss. Munoz hadn't allowed a ball to leave the yard over his first 16 appearances, so Saturday's stumble can safely be labeled an outlier for a high-leverage asset that's also garnered seven holds while posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 37.5 percent strikeout rate.