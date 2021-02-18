Munoz (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions but is not expected to appear in any Cactus League games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Munoz came over from San Diego in an August trade which sent Austin Nola the other way despite the fact that he was sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He underwent that procedure back in March, so it's no surprise that he won't quite be ready for game action during spring training. The fact that he's advanced to bullpen work is certainly a positive, though, so he should be on track to return sometime around June.