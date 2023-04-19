Munoz (shoulder) threw off the mound Tuesday at around 80 percent effort in advance of a rehab assignment, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Even while operating at less than full strength Munoz was still able to hit 98 mph with his heater. The hope is that the right-hander can get in one or two rehab games before being activated off the injured list. Once back with the Mariners, Munoz should operate in high-leverage situations while seeing plenty of save chances for the rest of 2023.