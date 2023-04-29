Munoz (shoulder) does not appear on track to start his rehab assignment this weekend as originally planned, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that there are no updates on Munoz's status, but he was supposed to start throwing this week before beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma this weekend, and he hasn't pitched yet. Servais not having an update suggests Munoz is not ready for his rehab assignment, but the whole situation is a little hazy right now due to lack of information. Paul Sewald has allowed a run in back-to-back successful save chances and has a 3.46 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 17 strikeouts and seven saves in 13 innings.