Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Munoz allowed a leadoff single to Andrew Vaughn before setting down the next three White Sox in order, locking down his league-leading 16th save this season. Munoz has now gone 21.2 innings without allowing an earned run to open the year, posting a 0.74 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB.
