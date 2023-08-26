Munoz allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Munoz took a blown save in his appearance versus the White Sox on Wednesday, but he was able to preserve a two-run lead this time around. He's allowed multiple baserunners in six of his last 10 appearances, posting an 11:7 K:BB while allowing seven runs (three earned) and 12 hits over 10 innings in that span. Despite the dramatic nature of those outings, he's converted five of his seven save chances and added a hold. Munoz is at a 2.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB with nine saves and 13 holds over 36.2 innings this season.