Munoz will throw a live bullpen session early next week in advance of a rehab session with Triple-A Tacoma, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Munoz continues to make solid progress from the deltoid strain that has sidelined him for a little under to weeks. The right-hander is eligible to come off the injured list before the game against the Cardinals on Sunday, but it sounds like the hard-throwing reliever will be back in a high-leverage role with Seattle a few days after at the earliest.