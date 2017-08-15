Mariners' Andrew Albers: Contract selected ahead of scheduled start
Albers had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
As expected, Albers is set to make his season debut just one week after being dealt to the Mariners. He compiled a solid 2.61 ERA and 115:19 K:BB through 120.2 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett before being traded. The 31-year-old last pitched in the majors for the Twins last season, and he owns a 4.41 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 79.2 career big-league innings.
