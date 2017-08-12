Mariners' Andrew Albers: Dealt to Mariners
Albers has been acquired by the Mariners, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
The 31-year-old has been dominant at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he sports a 2.61 ERA with a sharp 115:19 K:BB over 120.2 innings. The Mariners just found out that they will lose James Paxton for the next three weeks, so they desperately need some organizational depth at starting pitcher. Ideally, Albers will serve as Triple-A depth, but should the Mariners lose another starter, he could earn a call-up to Seattle.
