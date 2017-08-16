Mariners' Andrew Albers: Earns win in Mariners debut
Albers (1-0) earned the win over the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.
Stepping in for James Paxton (pectoral), Albers gave up a home run to Jonathan Schoop in the first inning, but he eventually settled down and finished strong. He did get some help from his defense (two double plays). Albers was putting together his best season yet at Triple-A prior to the trade from Atlanta, but he hasn't been able to miss bats in prior stints in the majors, so most in mixed leagues will want to continue to wait and see.
