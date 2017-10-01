Mariners' Andrew Albers: Gives up three runs in spot start
Albers struck out five batters and gave up three runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Angels.
Albers was called upon to start Saturday's game after Andrew Moore was scratched with a stiff neck. It wasn't his best effort of the year, as his ERA had risen from 3.19 to 3.51 when all was said and done. However, while Saturday's contest was a bit disappointing, Albers showed improvement over the 2016 campaign this season. Coming off a season in which he posted a 5.82 ERA and 1.94 WHIP, Albers will close out the year with marks of 3.51 and 1.29, respectively.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Set to start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Grabs three-inning save Monday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Touched up in loss•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Touched up in loss•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Notches fifth victory in long relief•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Likely shifting to bullpen this week•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...