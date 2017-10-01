Albers struck out five batters and gave up three runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Angels.

Albers was called upon to start Saturday's game after Andrew Moore was scratched with a stiff neck. It wasn't his best effort of the year, as his ERA had risen from 3.19 to 3.51 when all was said and done. However, while Saturday's contest was a bit disappointing, Albers showed improvement over the 2016 campaign this season. Coming off a season in which he posted a 5.82 ERA and 1.94 WHIP, Albers will close out the year with marks of 3.51 and 1.29, respectively.