Albers was credited with the save Monday against the Athletics after allowing just two hits and a walk across three innings of work.

The southpaw piggybacked with Felix Hernandez after the latter reached his pitch count, and he was rewarded with his first career save. Albers now has a career-best 3.19 ERA and will look to improve that further as he works in long relief over the final week of the season.

