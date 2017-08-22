Play

Albers (2-0) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out three batters during Monday's win over Atlanta.

This was just the second start of the season for the 31-year-old veteran, as he's spot starting for the Mariners while James Paxton (pectoral) is on the disabled list. Albers posted an excellent 2.61 ERA through 120.2 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett, but projects to only boast fleeting fantasy value in deep settings with Seattle. He lines up to face New York at Yankee Stadium in his next start.

