Mariners' Andrew Albers: Improves to 2-0 with win over Braves
Albers (2-0) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out three batters during Monday's win over Atlanta.
This was just the second start of the season for the 31-year-old veteran, as he's spot starting for the Mariners while James Paxton (pectoral) is on the disabled list. Albers posted an excellent 2.61 ERA through 120.2 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett, but projects to only boast fleeting fantasy value in deep settings with Seattle. He lines up to face New York at Yankee Stadium in his next start.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Earns win in Mariners debut•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Contract selected ahead of scheduled start•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Will start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Albers: Dealt to Mariners•
-
Andrew Albers: Becomes free agent•
-
Twins' Andrew Albers: Outrighted to Triple-A on Monday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....