Mariners' Andrew Albers: Set to start Saturday
Albers will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Andrew Moore was scratched with neck stiffness, opening the door for Albers to make his sixth start of the season. Albers has posted strong numbers at the big-league level this year and he only recently shortened up for a bullpen role, so it's not out of the question that the 31-year-old could go deep enough into the game to qualify for the win.
