Albers allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers. He struck out three.

Albers is now being utilized in relief after an earlier starting stint, but the results haven't been exactly encouraging. He's allowed five earned runs over 6.2 innings across his last two appearances, which has bumped his ERA from 2.67 to 3.48.