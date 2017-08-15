Mariners' Andrew Albers: Will start Tuesday
Albers will start against the Orioles on Tuesday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Albers made 17 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett before being dealt to the Mariners last week, compiling a 2.25 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 97 strikeouts over 104 innings pitched. The 31-year-old last pitched in the majors for the Twins, and has a 4.41 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 79.2 major-league innings.
