Mariners' Andrew Aplin: Sent to minor-league camp
Aplin was sent down to minor-league camp Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Aplin recorded one hit and three walks in nine plate appearances during spring training. He'll be sent down to minor-league camp where he's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Aplin: Outrighted to Triple-A squad•
-
Mariners' Andrew Aplin: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Andrew Aplin: Dealt to Seattle•
-
Astros' Andrew Aplin: Designated for assignment•
-
Astros' Andrew Aplin: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Astros' Andrew Aplin: Has tenuous hold on roster spot•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...