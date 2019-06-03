Moore is a candidate to start Tuesday against the Astros in place of Yusei Kikuchi, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore last pitched for Double-A Arkansas on Thursday, so he would be on his usual amount of rest should he get the call. The 25-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2017, when he posted a 5.34 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB in 59 innings (nine starts, two relief appearances) with the Mariners. Kikuchi is expected to rejoin the rotation later in the week, so if Moore did get the call, it would likely be for just one start.