Mariners' Andrew Moore: Can't hang with Chris Sale, Red Sox
Moore (1-3) gave up four runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. He struck out three and walked one.
Given the unenviable task of facing off against Chris Sale, arguably baseball's top pitcher this year, Moore was predictably overmatched. It wasn't a disastrous outing, but the rookie has given up three or more runs in each of his six MLB starts, and his distinct lack of swing-and-miss stuff makes him a subpar fantasy asset.
