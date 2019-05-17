Moore was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.

Moore was designated for assignment by the Giants less than a week after being claimed by the team, and now finds himself in a new organization. The 24-year-old will report to Double-A Arkansas, and has a 14.21 ERA, 2.37 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB with 10 homers allowed over 19 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories