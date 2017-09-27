Mariners' Andrew Moore: Drawing start Saturday
Moore will start Saturday's game against the Angels in Anaheim in place of Felix Hernandez (rest), Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After a pair of quality starts to open September, Moore has stumbled somewhat in his last two trips to the mound, allowing six runs (five earned) on 12 hits over 8.2 innings. He'll have one more opportunity to make a strong impression while taking the place of Hernandez, who the Mariners have opted to shut down early after a season marred in part by a shoulder impingement that caused a six-week absence.
