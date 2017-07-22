Moore (1-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with two strikeouts over six innings in a loss Friday to the Yankees.

Moore has yet to find his groove since the All-Star break, as he has allowed five runs in consecutive starts after opening his career with three straight quality starts to finish the first half of the season. Not only did Moore muster just two strikeouts, but he generated just three swings and misses from Yankees hitters. That's not going to cut it in the major leagues, and if the Mariners acquire pitching on the trade market, Moore could be headed back to the minors with a quickness.