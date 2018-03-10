Mariners' Andrew Moore: Heads to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Moore to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Moore was in the mix for to be the Mariners fifth starter with Erasmo Ramirez (lat) not expected to be ready for Opening Day, but will instead start the year in Triple-A. The 23-year-old had a 9.72 ERA and 2.04 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 8.1 innings this spring after giving up 14 home runs during 59 innings with Seattle in 2017, also featuring a lowly 4.7 K/9.
