Mariners' Andrew Moore: In mix to open season in rotation
Moore could be the fifth starter in the Mariners' rotation to start the season if Erasmo Ramirez (lat) isn't ready by then, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
At this time, Ramirez isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, but the Mariners don't actually need a fifth starter for the first week or two of the season. As such, Moore's availability as a fifth starter may be a moot point. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old spent a good chunk of time in the majors last season, but he produced just a 5.34 ERA with a meager 4.7 K/9. Even if he does crack the rotation, his low strikeout rate limits his upside. Ariel Miranda is also fighting for the final rotation spot.
