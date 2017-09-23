Moore (1-5) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Indians.

Moore had little margin for error on a day the offense provided him just a single run of support, as he dropped his fifth decision of the campaign. Although he hasn't pitched beyond six innings of any of his four starts this month, he's held opponents to three or fewer earned runs during each of those outings, and he's been a marginal fantasy option during that time. He'll make his next start Friday against the Angels.