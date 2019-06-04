Moore was recalled from Double-A Arkansas to start Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Moore is set to make his first big-league appearance since the 2017 campaign, when he made nine starts and accrued a 5.34 ERA with 32 strikeouts across 59 innings. Connor Sadzeck was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation in a corresponding move.

