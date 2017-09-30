Mariners' Andrew Moore: Scratched with stiff neck
Moore has been scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Angels with neck stiffness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Moore was slated to toe the rubber in place of Felix Hernandez (rest), but the neck issue will keep Moore out and afford Andrew Albers a starting opportunity. The 23-year-old Moore posted strong numbers at the upper levels of the minors to earn a look in Seattle, but that success did not translate in his first exposure to big-league hitting.
