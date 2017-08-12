Moore was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was brought back Friday to replace James Paxton (pectoral) on the roster, and seemed like a candidate to start in place of Paxton next week. However, he gave up four runs on six hits in just 1.2 innings of relief Friday and apparently pitched himself out of contention for that opportunity. Moore should be back when rosters expand in September.