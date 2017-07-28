Moore was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Moore made six starts with the big-league team after getting called up in late June, posting a 5.65 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over the course of 36.2 innings. The right-hander will likely return to the fold at some point this season, as he's a solid candidate to rejoin the club by September if he's not back by then. The top-five organizational prospect had been dominating at the the Triple-A level prior to his promotion, allowing just 26 earned runs in 86 innings while recording a 81:17 K:BB.