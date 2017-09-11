Manager Scott Servais will skip Moore's next turn in the rotation and replace him with Marco Gonzales, who will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Despite delivering a quality start in his return to the rotation in a Sept. 6 loss to the Astros, Moore looks like he could be destined for relief work the rest of the season, due to concerns about his workload and the impending returns of Felix Hernandez (shoulder) and James Paxton (pectoral) from the 10-day disabled list later this week. Moore could still end up throwing multiple innings out of the bullpen Tuesday if Gonzales turns in a short outing, but in the event he goes unused in that contest, Moore would likely piggyback Paxton, who is expected to be limited to 50 pitches, during Friday's series opener against the Astros. No matter when or how Moore is ultimately used this week, his fantasy value will take a hit now that he's seemingly no longer in the mix to pick up regular starts through the remainder of the season.