Mariners' Andrew Moore: Slated to start Saturday
Moore will start Saturday against the Indians, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Moore will indeed stick in the Mariners' rotation for another turn, taking the spot of Marco Gonzales, who was recently used out of the bullpen. Despite lasting just 4.2 innings in his previous start, Moore's pitched well for the big club since his callup at the beginning of September, compiling a respectable 3.24 ERA across three appearances (16.2 innings). He'll face a tough test against Carlos Carrasco and the Indians Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Comes apart in fifth Sunday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Will start Sunday against Texas•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Likely to rejoin rotation•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Shifts back to bullpen•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Quality start wasted Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...