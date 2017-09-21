Moore will start Saturday against the Indians, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Moore will indeed stick in the Mariners' rotation for another turn, taking the spot of Marco Gonzales, who was recently used out of the bullpen. Despite lasting just 4.2 innings in his previous start, Moore's pitched well for the big club since his callup at the beginning of September, compiling a respectable 3.24 ERA across three appearances (16.2 innings). He'll face a tough test against Carlos Carrasco and the Indians Saturday.