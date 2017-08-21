Mariners' Andrew Moore: Strong outing in minors return
Moore fired four scoreless innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to El Paso on Sunday, striking out six while allowing a hit and a walk.
Moore was sent back to the Rainiers on Aug. 12 after a rocky relief appearance with the Mariners and has been solid over his two outings since return. The 23-year-old right-hander also went four innings last Wednesday against Salt Lake City, an appearance in which he allowed two earned runs on six hits. As per William Boor of MLB.com, he was much more effective Sunday, striking out the side in the second and retiring nine in a row during one stretch. Moore could conceivably see another big-league opportunity before the 2017 campaign concludes.
More News
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Sent back to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Returns to majors•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Sent back to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Can't hang with Chris Sale, Red Sox•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Drubbed by Yankees•
-
Mariners' Andrew Moore: Serves up three home runs in short outing•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...