Moore fired four scoreless innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to El Paso on Sunday, striking out six while allowing a hit and a walk.

Moore was sent back to the Rainiers on Aug. 12 after a rocky relief appearance with the Mariners and has been solid over his two outings since return. The 23-year-old right-hander also went four innings last Wednesday against Salt Lake City, an appearance in which he allowed two earned runs on six hits. As per William Boor of MLB.com, he was much more effective Sunday, striking out the side in the second and retiring nine in a row during one stretch. Moore could conceivably see another big-league opportunity before the 2017 campaign concludes.