The Mariners are hopeful that Romine (shoulder) will be available for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Romine has been held out of exhibition play since March 13 while contending with the partially dislocated left shoulder. The Mariners don't appear too concerned about the injury and are hopeful that a week of rest will take care of the issue. Romine is competing with Taylor Motter this spring for the Mariners' top utility gig.