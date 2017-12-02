Romine agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

A waiver acquisition from Detroit last month, Romine appeared in a career-high 124 games last season. He packs very little punch with the bat, as evidenced by his wRC+ marks ranging from 57-71 over the past five years (100 is average). However, he can literally play every position on the diamond, as he showed on the final day of 2017 -- Romine became the fifth player in history to play all nine positions in a single game.